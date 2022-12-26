Left Menu

In the wake of a surge in Covid cases in several countries, wearing masks has been made compulsory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges in Karnataka.

Karnataka: Wearing masks made compulsory in restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools, colleges
In the wake of a surge in Covid cases in several countries, wearing masks has been made compulsory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges in Karnataka. Health Minister of Karnataka K. Sudhakar said to ANI, "There's no need to panic. But we have to take precautions from now on."

Ahead of New Year celebrations, there will be a huge crowd in pubs and restaurants. Therefore the Covid protocols have to be followed strictly, said the minister. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at 4 pm today on Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness, IMA informed ANI.

Recently, IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. "As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil," read the statement of IMA. (ANI)

