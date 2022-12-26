Left Menu

NDTV shares climb 5 pc in intra-day trade

Shares of NDTV climbed 5 per cent in intra-day trade on Monday after its founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy said they will sell all but 5 per cent of their remaining shareholding in the news broadcaster to Adani Group for up to Rs 647.6 crore.The stock jumped 4.99 per cent to Rs 357.60 during the day on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 17:49 IST
NDTV shares climb 5 pc in intra-day trade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of NDTV climbed 5 per cent in intra-day trade on Monday after its founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy said they will sell all but 5 per cent of their remaining shareholding in the news broadcaster to Adani Group for up to Rs 647.6 crore.

The stock jumped 4.99 per cent to Rs 357.60 during the day on the BSE. It later ended at Rs 343.40 apiece, up 0.82 per cent.

On the NSE, shares of the company gained 1.27 per cent to settle at Rs 345 per piece. During the day, it rallied 4.50 per cent to Rs 356.

Roys, who founded New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) as India's first and largest private producer of news current affairs and entertainment television, lost their status of being the company's largest shareholder in recent weeks.

This follows Adani Group becoming the majority shareholding of NDTV after first buying out a company backed by the founders and then acquiring more shares from the open market.

Now, Roys are selling 27.26 per cent out of their remaining 32.26 per cent shareholding in NDTV, according to stock exchange filings by the company.

The sale will happen on or after December 30 in one or more tranches, it said without disclosing the price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022