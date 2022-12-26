Lt Gen Arvind Walia appointed next Engineer-in-Chief of Indian Army

Lieutenant General Arvind Walia has been appointed as the next Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army, said Indian Army officials.

He would be succeeding Lt Gen Harpal Singh who is superannuating on December 31.

"Lieutenant General Arvind Walia has been appointed as the next Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army. He would be succeeding Lt Gen Harpal Singh who is superannuating on December 31," the Indian Army officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)