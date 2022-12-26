Left Menu

BJP's GVL Narsimha Rao accuses Andhra IT minister of negligence towards IT sector

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narsimha Rao on Monday attacked Andhra Pradesh IT minister Amarnath, accusing him of being negligent towards the IT sector.

26-12-2022
BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narsimha Rao on Monday attacked Andhra Pradesh IT minister Amarnath, accusing him of being negligent towards the IT sector. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said, "It seems IT minister Amarnath needs an orientation course to promote the IT sector in the state. The minister should strive to attract more investments and companies to the city."

"The chief minister and the Opposition leader have more love for Hyderabad than the development of Andhra Pradesh," he added. He said that the state government should make employees, who are working from home, work from Visakhapatnam.

"There are five lakh software employees working from home in the state. The state government should negotiate with the IT companies to make work-from-home (WFH) employees work from Visakhapatnam," he added. He also said that both YSRCP and TDP worked for their own interests and were not bothered about the development of the state.

"They should have a permanent address in Andhra Pradesh to win the confidence of the people. Otherwise, no one will trust them," he added. (ANI)

