UP govt launches E-Sushrut Hospital Management Info System in medical colleges

Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Brijesh Pathak and Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh on Monday launched E-Sushrut Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in 22 state medical colleges, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Brijesh Pathak and Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh on Monday launched E-Sushrut Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in 22 state medical colleges, an official statement said. The initiative was launched by the state medical education department in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC).

Transfer of Memorandum of Agreement was done through e-Sushrut HMIS software, it added. As per the press release, facilities, like, Patient registration, admission, discharge, ambulance, food, medicines, details and availability of doctors will be online through E-Sushrut HMIS software.

It added that there will be transparency in all work related to the treatment of patients. The statement highlighted some of the facilities that will be availed by patients through E-Sushrut HMIS software.

Firstly, Patients will be able to download E-Sushrut HMIS software from their Android phone's Playstore. Secondly, By registering through software, patients will be saved from the inconvenience caused at the counter.

Thirdly, The software will also tell which doctors will be available in the hospital on which day. Fourthly, Patients will be able to pay the fee online through any medium like UPI, Net banking

Press note informed that initially, the system will be started in 12 government medical colleges, institutes and universities in the state. Press note added that Hospital Management Information System is arranged in Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Meerut, KGMU Lucknow, UPUMS Saifai, GIMS Greater Noida, RML Lucknow, SGPGI Lucknow, Mirzapur.

The official statement added that the work of transfer of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in 22 more medical colleges will be completed by the Medical Education Department later in the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

