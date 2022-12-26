Left Menu

NHM releases ranking of public health facilities on JK e-Sahai

Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission on Monday released the ranking of public health facilities on the hospital's Management Information System -- 'JK e Sahaj' -- for the month of November 2022.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:51 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission on Monday released the ranking of public health facilities on the hospital's Management Information System -- 'JK e Sahaj' -- for the month of November 2022. In the first phase of implementation, 578 facilities were covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in a phased manner.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank was clinched by Chest Disease Hospital Jammu, followed by AH GMC Baramulla, Government Dental College Srinagar, Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu and AH GMC Rajouri. The bottom five in this category included Kashmir Nursing Home, Srinagar; Children Hospital Bemina, Super Speciality Hospital Jammu; GMC Kathua and AH GMC Doda, according to an official release. In the category of district hospitals, the first rank was secured by DH Bandipora followed by DH JLNM, Srinagar, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu; DH Poonch and DH Samba.

The bottom five in this category include DH Shopian, DH Handwara, DH Kishtwar, DH Kulgam and DH Budgam. In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), the release further said the first rank was clinched by EH Qazigund followed by CHC Seer, CHC Yaripora, CHC Kokernag and CHC Ramgarh. The bottom five in this category included CHC Marwah, CHC Bani, CHC Khour, CHC Khan Sahib and CHC Thathri.

In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and UPHCs, the first rank was bagged by PHC Kakapora followed by PHC Aishmuqam, PHC Hakura, PHC Dhanni and NTPHC Kalaban. The bottom five in this category included UPHC Sangam, PHC Thakrakote, PHC Teetwal, PHC Massu and PHC Machil. JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration J-K) initiative was formally launched on November 4, 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, offering a host of facilities such as Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some New Type PHCs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

