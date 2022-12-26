UP Govt inks deal with US-based Saloni Heart Foundation to treat kids with heart diseases

As a part of efforts to develop better healthcare facilities in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government signed an MoU with the US-based Saloni Heart Foundation in San Francisco to establish a Center for Excellence in Pediatric Cardiology Unit at SGPGI, said a press release. The centre, to be set up in collaboration with the Saloni Heart Foundation, will ensure effective treatment of congenital heart defects in children in the state. The centre will also enable the treatment of thousands of children every year, added the press release.

It is noteworthy that under the guidance of CM Yogi, the delegation that visited the US recently to raise investments and to invite companies to the Global Investors Summit 2023, signed an MoU with the Saloni Heart Foundation. The foundation will set up a 200-bed Pediatric Cardiology Center at SGPGI at the cost of Rs 480 crores. In a high-level meeting with the Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Arvind Kumar informed that during the US tour of GIS 2023, an Indian-origin couple living in California, Mili and Himanshu Seth expressed their desire to build a unit for the treatment of congenital heart defects in children. This led to the signing of an agreement between the UP Government and Saloni Heart Foundation to set up a Pediatric Cardiology Center at SGPGI at the cost of Rs 480 crores. In the initial phase, the unit will begin with 30 beds, for which Director, SGPGI, RK Dhiman, has given approval.

After its successful implementation, the unit will be expanded to 100 beds in the second phase and 200 beds in the third phase. The unit will enable surgery for upto 5,000 kids every year while about 10,000 kids will be able to avail of treatment. Once the unit is fully operational, Saloni Heart Foundation is expected to construct another unit in association with BHU. According to the Finance Minister in whose presence the MoU was signed, Founder Mili Seth said that there was a lack of training infrastructure and specialization for such diseases in India. At the same time, doctors of Indian origin are handling the command of top US hospitals, who are ready to fill this gap in India by joining their campaign.

Twenty three super-specialist pediatric cardiologists & surgeons associated with Saloni Heart Foundation. Milli Seth, the founder of Saloni Heart Foundation, informed that 23 super-specialist pediatric cardiologists and pediatric cardiothoracic surgeons of the world are associated with her organization. Through these, she provides free medical advice to families of children suffering from such diseases in India and aims to provide better healthcare facilities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

