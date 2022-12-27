Left Menu

"Sharpen your knives, keep weapons at home": BJP MP Pragya Thakur on self-defence

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur has stoked a fresh controversy with her remark in which she asked people to "keep weapons at home" and "sharpen the knives" in "self-defence" against an intrusion or an attack.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 07:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 07:28 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur has stoked a fresh controversy with her remark in which she asked people to "keep weapons at homes" and "sharpen the knives" in "self-defence" against an intrusion or an attack. Addressing Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Sunday, Thakur said that a knife used for chopping vegetables can also cut the "heads of the enemies".

"Keep your daughters safe and protected. Keep weapons at home. If nothing else, sharpen the knife used to cut vegetables. I'm speaking it clearly. They have used knives against the Hindu braves, workers of Bajrang Dal, BJP. We should also keep our knives used for chopping vegetables sharp. We don't know when and which situation may arrive. If our vegetables are cut well, heads and mouths of our enemies will also be cut well," she said. The Bhopal MP said that it is their "duty" to respond to any attack on the country or house.

" Everyone has the right to self-defence. If somebody intrudes on our home and country and attacks us, then it is our duty to respond to it," she said. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday hit out at her and tweeted, "From Goli Maaro to Chaku maaro. Sirf Nafrat Baato for BJP leaders." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

