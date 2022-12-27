Kashmiri Pandits protest in Jammu against government over rehabilitation issue

Kashmiri Pandits on Monday protested in Jammu against the government over the issue of rehabilitation. This came days after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said employees who do not work, would not get paid, Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees on Thursday staged a sit-in to protest the L-G's remarks. Earlier, the Kashmiri Pandits protested alleging that they have been receiving threats from terrorists and can't go back to work.

The protesters on Monday alleged that the L-G is trying to 'normalize' the killings of the Kashmiri Pandits. In a recent event, L-G Manoj Sinha said, "Stop seeing killings in Kashmir on the basis of religion."

According to the protesters, LG's take on the issue was 'insensitive' towards their misery. One of the protesters said, "L-G Saab accepts that this is an instance of 'target-killing'. But he calls it 'sporadic' which is not in reality."

Another protester said to the reporter," The protest has been going on for more than 200 days. We expect sensitivity from the higher authority. But L-G Saab's comment gets changed frequently." The protesters said in unison that they fear for their life.

Citing the example of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, one protester said, "These leaders have shown sensitivity to our plight. We expect the same kind of treatment from the L-G. This matter should be treated on the humanitarian ground and not on the basis of religion." (ANI)

