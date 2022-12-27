Left Menu

Gujarat: BSF man killed for reprimanding youth for uploading daughter's video

A BSF constable was allegedly killed by a youth's family after he objected to a video of his minor daughter uploaded by the youth in Gujarat's Kheda.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 08:17 IST
Gujarat: BSF man killed for reprimanding youth for uploading daughter's video
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was allegedly killed in Gujarat by family members of a boy, whom he accosted for allegedly uploading a video of his minor daughter online, police said. The BSF personnel was identified as Melaji Vaghela (45). He died on the spot after he was allegedly attacked with sticks and sharp weapons reportedly by the youth's family on December 24.

The seven family members, including two women, have been arrested on charges of murder and rioting and sent to judicial custody According to the FIR, Shailesh alias Sunil Jadav of Vanipura village of Nadiad tehsil had made a video of Vaghela's daughter. It went viral a few days ago.

Vaghela along with his son and other family members went to Shailesh's house to reprimand him over the alleged recording of the video of his daughter and posting online. At the time Shailesh was not present at home but his family members were.

Seven people attacked the paramilitary force personnel and his family members with sharp weapons in which the BSF jawan died while his son Navdeep suffered a serious head injury. Navdeep is undergoing treatment at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Manjulaben, the wife of the deceased BSF jawan, lodged an FIR at the Chaklasi police station, and at present, a case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Vaghela was a Constable posted with the BSF 56 battalion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
3
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States
4
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022