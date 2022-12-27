UNESCO's Transcultura launches call for online cultural grant writing course FondosCultura

The UNESCO programme Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity, funded by the European Union, launches the call for the third round of the free online course "FondosCultura: Writing Grant Proposals to Unlock Cultural Funding".

Aimed at young artists and professionals between 18 and 35 years of age with innovative projects in the field of cultural and creative industries from the 17 beneficiary countries of the Programme (Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago), the course seeks to enable participants to learn how to:

• Understand, identify and explore cultural funding opportunities.

• Prepare effective plans and budgets for cultural projects.

• Create narratives and communication tools and guidelines for persuasive writing.

• Successfully manage grants and relationships with funders.

Young artists, creators and professionals working in one of the following areas are welcome to apply:

• Visual arts: galleries, painting, sculpture, illustration, crafts and design

• Performing arts: theatre, dance and musical theatre

• Musical performance and production, including live, recorded, radio, and television music

• Museums, heritage sites and/or other places of cultural importance

• Literary arts: writing, playwriting, poetry, graphic novels, fanzines, literature and libraries

• Digital arts: videogames, animation, design, film/moving image

This is the third round of a course that has already trained more than 55 young professionals and entrepreneurs from 16 Caribbean countries. The four-week course is given in English, Spanish and French.

The call for this new edition is open until 22 January 2023 at 23:59 Havana time (UTC-5). Persons interested can access the online application via the Online Application Form

For more information, you can consult the call for the course online.

The Transcultura programme harnesses the rich diversity of the Caribbean to become a driver for sustainable development, through exchange and cooperation in the region and with the European Union. One of its main objectives focuses on capacity building for the development of new cultural projects, self-employment and the start-up or expansion of economic activities for young creators in the region.