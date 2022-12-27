Left Menu

Ayodhya: Police seize Rs 55L from cattle-smuggler

The action was taken under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act in compliance with the orders of the District Magistrate.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 10:44 IST
Ayodhya: Police seize Rs 55L from cattle-smuggler
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a person accused of illegal cattle trade and seized Rs 55 lakh from his possession. The accused has been identified as Taufiq, a resident of village Madarpur of Ayodhya. He has been referred to as the 'gangster' in a police press release.

According to police, a joint police team of Thana Rudauli and Thana Mawai seized Rs 55 lakh from Taufiq under the Gangster Act. He has also been charged with the killing of cattle. As per police sources, the action was taken under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act in compliance with the orders of the District Magistrate. Taufiq had purchased a house worth around Rs 55 lakh, sources said. The operation was jointly supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Superintendent of Police (Rural), in-charge Inspector Rudauli, and Inspector-in-charge Mawai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022