Maha: 133 biogas units to be set up in Raigad under central scheme

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 27-12-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 18:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
At least 133 biogas units will be set up in Maharashtra's Raigad district under the National Biogas Management Programme, an official said on Tuesday.

The Raigad Zilla Parishad is planning to use biogas on a large scale in the district, while slurry from these units will be used as fertiliser, agriculture officer Milind Chaudhari said.

The Centre will provide assistance of Rs 10,000 to Rs 70,000 per unit, and 133 biogas units will be set up by March 2023, the official said. At least 17 biogas units attached to toilets will be set up in Alibag, Pen, Panvel, Khalapur, Karjat, Pali, Mahad, Mangaon, Mhasala and Roha, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

