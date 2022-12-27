Left Menu

RBI clears reappointment of Baskar Babu as Suryoday Small Finance Bank CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 19:19 IST
Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of Baskar Babu Ramachandran as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the lender for three years.

''We would like to inform that the Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated December 26, 2022, has approved the re-appointment of Baskar Babu Ramachandran, as the MD & CEO of the Bank for a further period of three years, with effect from January 23, 2023,'' it said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the bank closed at Rs 106.60 apiece on BSE, up by 0.95 per cent from previous close.

