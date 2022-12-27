Rupee falls 25 paise against US dollar on forex outflows

The rupee declined 25 paise to close at 82.90 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as month-end dollar demand from importers and significant foreign fund outflows sapped investor appetite. Moreover, the risk-off mood among investors and firm crude oil prices in the international market weighed on the rupee, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 82.71 against the greenback and witnessed an intraday high of 82.69 and a low of 82.90.

It finally settled at 82.90, down 25 paise over its previous close of 82.65.

''Month-end dollar demand from oil importers and year-end rebalancing foreign fund outflows weighed on the Indian rupee in Tuesday's trade as it surrendered Monday's gain. The surge in crude and precious metal prices also weighed on the local unit,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The rupee has been stuck in the range of 82.40 to 82.90, lacking the directional move ahead of the year-end.

''In the near term, the rupee is expected to trade between 82.40 to 82.90 against the dollar. The bias for the local currency remains weak as long as it trades below 82.40,'' Parmar added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.27 per cent lower at 104.02.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.83 per cent to USD 84.62 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 361.01 points or 0.60 per cent higher at 60,927.43, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 117.70 points or 0.65 per cent to 18,132.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets on Tuesday as they sold shares worth Rs 867.65 crore, according to exchange data.

The gold price rose Rs 173 to Rs 55,074 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid gains in precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

According to an official announcement on Monday, China will scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8 next year, as it reopens its international borders and comes out of international isolation after nearly three years.

