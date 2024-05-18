Left Menu

Man injured in firing near Cong poll rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 18-05-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 21:47 IST
Man injured in firing near Cong poll rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report
A man was injured in a firing incident that took place near a poll rally of Congress nominee Gurjit Singh Aujla, prompting the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer to seek a report from police in this regard.

According to police, five people fired gunshots. The incident has no connection with the election rally as it occurred away from the poll rally, they said.

Ajnala Station House Officer Balbir Singh said the victim has been identified as Lovely, who in a statement, said that he was going to attend Congress' election rally when he was attacked around a hundred yards away from the rally venue.

The five accused have already been identified as three were the residents of Ajnala village and rest two were outsiders, police said as they suspected it to be a case of personal enmity.

Police teams have been dispatched to nab the accused, the SHO said.

Meanwhile, Punjab CEO Sibin C sought a report from the Director General of Police (DGP) on the firing incident in Ajnala.

Following a complaint by Congress party's Amritsar candidate, Gurjit Singh Aujla, the CEO has written to the DGP asking him to submit a fact-based report at the earliest so that the Election Commission of India can be informed about it.

A separate letter, the CEO has also sought an action taken report from the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, asking him to immediately look into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

