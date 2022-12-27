Tunisha Sharma death: Police to seek extension of Sheezan's custody

In connection with Tunisha Sharma's death, the Waliv Police will be seeking the custody of actor Sheezan Khan to be extended, sources informed ANI. It is pertinent to note that the Waliv Police have taken the statement from 18 people so far in the death of Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide.

Sheezan was taken for interrogation on Monday. They went inside the studio at 2 am at night and came out at 4 am. As per the sources, the police took Sheezan to the crime spot inside the makeup room, for investigating the details of Tunisha's condition while she was hanged.

It is pertinent to note that Sheezan's police custody will end on Wednesday. However, the police have not completed the interrogation and investigation with him, so it will be seeking to get his remand extended. He will be presented in court tomorrow, where the police will be seeking his remand to be extended by 2-3 days.

The police will be aiming to find out what exactly happened between Sheezan and Tunisha during her last few minutes, sources said. Tunisha's body was found hanging in the washroom on the set of a television serial on December 24.

Her last rites were performed on Tuesday at the Mira Road cremation ground in Mumbai. The deceased's mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha's mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

On Sunday, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent Sheezan to police custody for four days. Police sources have said that the "mobile phones of both Tunisha and Sheezan have been sent to the forensic lab so that the calls and chats between the two can be retrieved to understand what happened between the duo and what drove Tunisha to death after 15 days of their breakup." (ANI)

