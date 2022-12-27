Viral AMU 'scuffle' video being investigated: AMU deputy proctor

The deputy proctor of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday said the details of a scuffle on campus, a video of which has gone viral, will be shared after an investigation. In a video of the purported scuffle, which went viral on social media, a person on campus during a protest by Kashmiri students is seen dragging someone away with a weapon in hand.

Deputy proctor S Ali Zaidi informed that the alleged video is being investigated. "We are still investigating the authenticity of the video. It was very dark at that time. So whether a fight actually took place will also be a subject of the investigation. Prima facie, the video seems from December 25, Christmas Day, but details will only be revealed after an investigation," he said.

He added that anyone found guilty will face action. Earlier on Monday, a Kashmiri student named Jibraan alleged a 'fatal' attack on him by unidentified persons, alleging that students from the Union Territory were being subjected to a 'step-motherly treatment' on campus.

A scuffle broke out between two groups, leading to dramatic scenes on campus. Two teams each from the proctor's office and the police administration reached the spot and pacified the agitating students, assuring them of a meeting with the district magistrate in a bid to settle their dispute.

Earlier, on December 10, the disappearance of Masroor Abbas Mir, a Kashmiri class 10 student of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Aligarh Muslim university City School at Aligarh, created a stir on campus. (ANI)

