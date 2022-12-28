Left Menu

Amit Shah to hold high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh, J-K this evening

Organised in the Ministry of Home Affairs' North Block office, the Lieutenant Governors of both the Union Territories of Ladakh and J-K will attend the meetings.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 12:01 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two back-to-back high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, top government sources said. The meeting on Leh-Ladakh will take place at 3 pm and that of Jammu and Kashmir at around 4 pm, the sources, privy to the development, told ANI.

The meetings, to be held in the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs, will be attended by the Lieutenant Governors of both the Union Territories of Ladakh and J-K. Besides the L-Gs, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the two UTs will also be present in the meeting.

As per sources, developmental projects in both the UTs as well as security-related matters and other issues will be discussed in the meetings. It is also expected that both the UTs will be advised to take essential steps in the wake of the Covid threat. The UTs will also be suggested to boost their medical items and procure them as per needs and circulate messages in all the village surveillance committees for being active. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

