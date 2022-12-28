Himachal: Women in Chamba launch campaign to save hazelnut trees

Women in a tribal area of Hiamchal Pradesh's Chamba district have started a campaign to save hazelnut trees.

As many as 50 women, volunteers, villagers and school children took the oath to save hazelnut trees and planted around 500 saplings on Tuesday. The idea is to create awareness and save the forest wealth which supplements the income of the villagers besides conservation of heritage, a women's organisation said.

Hazel is the heritage tree of tribal Pangi valley.

Hazelnut trees have contributed to the economy of the tribal Phindru Panchayat of the Pangi region for centuries. It is a natural plant which is found abundantly in the area and the residents have been supplementing their earnings for years by selling its fruit.

The fruit which falls on the ground after ripening in October is collected by villagers, mainly women, who sell it for money. About 5,000-6,000 poor women are engaged in this occupation in Pangi, said Mahila Mandal Pradhan, Phindru, Salochna Devi. About 10 quintals of hazelnut is collected every year, she added.

Hazelnut is also used for personal consumption as dry fruit during winters. There is a huge demand of hazelnut used in bakery products and one kg fetches between Rs 2000- 2500, said a Mahila Mandal Pradhan of Guwari.

The villagers realised that the trees in the area are old and new plants are growing less and thought of starting a hazelnut nursery two years ago, said founder of CEVA Sanstha (NGO) Dr Haresh Sharma.

"Some plants were given to the people but seeing the slow pace of plantation, the villagers decided to run a mega plantation drive from today and women, men, school going children, retired employees, social workers and environmentalists all participated in the drive,'' he said.

Hazelnuts are full of nutrients and loaded with antioxidants. Studies have suggested that hazelnuts are linked with a lower rate of cancer, said dietician Niharika.

