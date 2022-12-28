Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Maharashtra Lokayukta Bill 2022.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 13:19 IST
Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Maharashtra Lokayukta Bill 2022. The Bill was tabled in the Assembly on Monday.

Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar introduced the Bill which has a provision to bring the Chief Minister and the cabinet under the purview of the anti-corruption ombudsman. According to the Bill, the Lokayukta will have to seek the approval of the assembly before initiating any inquiry against the chief minister and bringing a motion before the session of the house.

According to the provisions of the Bill, such a proposal would require the approval of at least two-thirds of the total members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The Bill also states that the Lokayukta will not investigate cases involving allegations of corruption against the Chief Minister, which are related to internal security or public order.

It is also provided that any such inquiry shall be kept secret and if the Lokayukta comes to the conclusion that the complaint deserves to be dismissed, the records of the inquiry shall not be published or made available to anyone. As per the provision, the Lokayukta shall have a Chairperson, who shall be a present or former Chief Justice of a High Court. Apart from this, there will be a judge of the Supreme Court or the Bombay High Court. The Lokayukta shall have a maximum of four members, of whom two shall be from the judiciary.

The selection committee for the appointment of the Lokayukta Chairperson and Members will consist of the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Speaker of the Legislative Council, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and the Council, and a judge nominated by the Chief Justice or Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The bill introduced in the assembly states that no appointment of Lokayukta chairman or member will be invalid in the absence of anyone in the selection committee. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022