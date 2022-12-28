Left Menu

Assam: Four cattle recovered in South Salmara-Mankachar district

The smugglers fled away as soon as they noticed the police party.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:47 IST
Assam: Four cattle recovered in South Salmara-Mankachar district
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four cattle were recovered from South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam along the Indo-Bangladesh border and a smuggling attempt was foiled, said police. According to the police on Tuesday night, during patrolling they recovered four cattle heads at Moinabanda road.

The smugglers fled away as soon as they noticed the police party. Necessary follow-up action is being taken as per law and an investigation is underway.

On Tuesday, the Assam Police foiled another smuggling attempt and rescued 24 cattle from a truck in Biswanath district, informed officials. "During Naka checking, we intercepted the truck, but the truck driver fled after seeing the police team. During the search, we found 24 cattle heads in the truck and seized the vehicle. Out of 24 cattle, one cattle was found dead. Further investigation is on," a police officer of Borgang police outpost, B. Bey said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022