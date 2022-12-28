Arun Kanti Bagchi assumes charge as RINL Director (Projects)

State-owned RINL on Wednesday said Arun Kanti Bagchi has assumed charge as Director (Projects) at the company.

Prior to his joining, Bagchi was heading the project team of MECON which is involved in the project management consultancy services for NMDC's steel plant coming up at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh. The plant has an annual capacity of 3 million tonne (MT), RINL said in a statement. '' Arun Kanti Bagchi assumed charge as Director (Projects) at RINL on December 26, 2022,'' it said.

Bagchi, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from REC, Bhopal, joined MECON Ltd in 1988 as Management Trainee (Technical).

He has over 34 years of varied experience in various sectors like metals & mining, power, defence, space, beach sands, nuclear, refineries and ports etc. Visakhapatnam-based RINL, under Ministry of Steel, is among the country's top six steel making companies with 7.2 MTPA capacity.

