Left Menu

Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh released from jail in Mumbai

Anil Deshmukh was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court on December 12 on a bond of Rs 1 lakh but the CBI filed an application for a stay order to challenge it in Supreme Court which was granted by Bombay HC

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 17:33 IST
Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh released from jail in Mumbai
Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh was on Wednesday released from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. He was released after formalities for his release were completed and sureties furnished.

His advocate Aniket Nikam said CBI had moved another application yesterday for extension of stay on order granting him bail. "Yesterday one more application was moved on behalf of CBI seeking further extension of the stay order. The application was rejected by the High Court," Nikam said.

According to the conditions imposed by the court, Deshmukh cannot leave the jurisdiction of Mumbai without the prior approval of the trial court and must cooperate with the investigation. Anil Deshmukh was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court on December 12 on a bond of Rs 1 lakh but the CBI filed an application for a stay order to challenge it in Supreme Court which was granted by Bombay HC. A stay of 10 days was granted, and later it was extended till December 27. On Tuesday the plea for its further extension days was rejected by the Bombay High Court.

The CBI had filed a corruption case against the NCP leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022