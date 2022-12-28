Left Menu

NIA arrests two more accused in Coimbatore car blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two more terrorist operatives pertaining to a bomb blast in a car laden with explosives in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu on October 23.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 17:34 IST
NIA arrests two more accused in Coimbatore car blast case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two more terrorist operatives pertaining to a bomb blast in a car laden with explosives in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu on October 23. Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofar Ali, both residents of Coimbatore, were arrested by the NIA.

Nine other accused persons were arrested earlier by the anti-terror agency in the case, initially registered by Tamil Nadu Police on October 23 and re-registered by the NIA on October 27. The accused, Jamesha Mubeen, after swearing bayath (allegiance) to ISIS, was planning to carry out a suicide attack and cause extensive damage to the temple complex with the intention to strike terror in the community, said the NIA in a statement.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the interior of forested regions of Asanoor and Kadambur areas of Sathyamangalam forest, Erode district, in February 2022," said the NIA. "The meetings were led by previously arrested accused Umar Farook and participated by deceased accused Jamesha Mubeen, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali, where they conspired to prepare for and execute terror acts," added the elite anti-terror probe agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022