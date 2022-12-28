Left Menu

MoHUA launches competition to encourage, recognise transformational efforts to create beautiful public places

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched the competition with the aim to encourage and recognize the transformational efforts made by cities and wards in India to create beautiful, innovative and inclusive public spaces.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 17:38 IST
MoHUA launches competition to encourage, recognise transformational efforts to create beautiful public places
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'City Beauty Competition' was designed and conceived to encourage and recognize the transformational efforts made by the cities and wards in India towards creating beautiful, innovative and inclusive public spaces, the Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. Puri launched the competition with the aim to encourage and recognize the transformational efforts made by cities and wards in India to create beautiful, innovative and inclusive public spaces.

"This Competition aims to open up opportunities for wards and cities to showcase their interventions towards creating beautiful public spaces. It would promote the conservation of the rich traditions and cultural heritage of cities, create sustainable communities, and usher in ecological conservation, while also boosting the local economy," Union Minister Puri said further adding the five broad pillars against which the wards and public places of the cities would be judged as accessibility, amenities, activities, aesthetics, and ecology. He further mentioned that the competition would felicitate the 'most beautiful wards' and public places at the city level and said that the selected wards would be facilitated at city and State levels, at the City level, the most beautiful public places in cities viz. Waterfronts, Green spaces, tourist/heritage spaces and market/commercial places would be awarded first at the State and then shortlisted for an award at the National level.

The ministry also hopes that the healthy competition would encourage local bodies to improve their basic infrastructure, and make the urban spaces beautiful, sustainable and inclusive. It is pertinent to mention that an Independent Jury would evaluate the entries by wards and cities. This jury is likely to consist of experts from different phases of life including urban planning, design, engineering, culture experts, environmentalists and others.

As per the instructions, the competing wards and cities would submit their entries on the citybeauty portal which would be designed by the Ministry's knowledge partners - Administrative Staff College of India. Entrants would need to establish that their ward/public place meets the requirement along a set of indicators. Entries would be judged by the Jury. To facilitate the jury, a third party independent assessment would also be carried out. The decision of the jury on winning entries would be final. This initiative of MoHUA will encourage wards and cities to come forward to showcase their initiatives and interventions towards creating functionally beautiful public spaces, while also preserving their rich cultural heritage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022