Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 255 MW hybrid project in Karnataka

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Tata Power-DDL for setting up a 225 MW hybrid power project in Karnataka.

According to a statement, the project will be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power-DDL, which supplies electricity to a populace of over seven million in north Delhi.

''Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has received the LoA from Tata Power-DDL through e-reverse auction (route) for setting up a 255 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka,'' Tata Power said in the statement on Wednesday.

TPREL is a subsidiary of Tata Power, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) is a joint venture company of Tata Power and the government of NCT of Delhi.

''The letter indicates the current capacity bifurcation as 85 MW solar and 170 MW wind power with the green-shoe option of additional capacity of 85 MW solar and 170 MW wind,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)