Left Menu

Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 255 MW hybrid project in Karnataka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:28 IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 255 MW hybrid project in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Tata Power-DDL for setting up a 225 MW hybrid power project in Karnataka.

According to a statement, the project will be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power-DDL, which supplies electricity to a populace of over seven million in north Delhi.

''Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has received the LoA from Tata Power-DDL through e-reverse auction (route) for setting up a 255 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka,'' Tata Power said in the statement on Wednesday.

TPREL is a subsidiary of Tata Power, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) is a joint venture company of Tata Power and the government of NCT of Delhi.

''The letter indicates the current capacity bifurcation as 85 MW solar and 170 MW wind power with the green-shoe option of additional capacity of 85 MW solar and 170 MW wind,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022