Left Menu

Maha: Congress MLC asks minister Desai to visit Belagavi

Congress legislator Shashikant Shinde on Wednesday asked Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai to visit Belagavi, the Karnataka city that the state claims, and not return midway. Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on the border dispute with Karnataka, he also said the minister earlier lost an opportunity to become a hero by visiting the disputed areas in the southern state.Go and visit Belagavi and meet the Marathi-speaking people there.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:41 IST
Maha: Congress MLC asks minister Desai to visit Belagavi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress legislator Shashikant Shinde on Wednesday asked Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai to visit Belagavi, the Karnataka city that the state claims, and ''not return midway''. Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on the border dispute with Karnataka, he also said the minister earlier lost an opportunity to become a hero by visiting the disputed areas in the southern state.

''Go and visit Belagavi and meet the Marathi-speaking people there. But do not return midway,'' Shinde said.

Desai, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, had announced that he was going to attend the meeting of the `Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti', which has been seeking merger of the city with Maharashtra for long, on December 6. But he dropped the plan later. The Congress legislator also alleged that 1,500 acres of land of Marathi-speaking farmers in border areas of Karnataka was acquired by the Karnataka government for a highway, and Kannada-speakers were allotted parts of this land.

He also demanded that the disputed area in Karnataka which Maharashtra has been claiming should be declared a Union Territory. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra legislature passed a resolution saying that the state would legally pursue its case against Karnataka, seeking the incorporation of 865 villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022