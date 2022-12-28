Left Menu

Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:57 IST
Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district
  • Country:
  • India

A male elephant died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire in an agricultural field in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, a forest official said.

The carcass was found at Kurdeg village under Bagicha forest range on Wednesday morning, said Ashok Singh, a forest range officer.

Forest department personnel visited the spot and an autopsy conducted by a team of veterinarians revealed that the elephant had died of electrocution, he said.

A herd of 20-25 elephants had been roaming in Bagicha area and the dead elephant probably belonged to the same group, he said. Further inquiry was being conducted, Singh added.

Chhattisgarh has reported more than 70 elephant deaths in the last five years with causes ranging from ailments and old age to electrocution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022