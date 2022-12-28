Embrace new tech, data analysis for textile sector, says federation

Embracing new technology and data analysis is the way forward for the textile sector of Tamil Nadu, said Indian Texpreneurs Federataion (ITF) on Wednesday.

At the ITME (international textile manufacturers exhibition) held in Delhi earlier this month, both Indian and international machines manufacturers presented their new technology to the sector.

The ITF organised an event in line with ITME '22 and invited eight top machine-makers to showcase their products. As a leading player in spinning sector, the textile sector needs to embrace tech developments at a faster pace to sustain competitiveness and manage rising costs, ITF convenor Prabhu Dhamodharan said here.

Machines are interacting with humans in this digital world and the textile professionals also need to adapt to the new changes and utilise the potential of the machines fully to improve production, reduce cost, and achieve desirable quality, he said.

