Telangana: Two injured in detonator blast incident in Narsingi

As many as two people were injured in a detonator blast in Narsingi Police limits, informed Police officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 19:27 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as two people were injured in a detonator blast in Narsingi Police limits, informed Police officials on Wednesday. According to the police, the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.

The police suspect that the accident occurred when a driller hit and triggered an old detonator. The injured have been identified as Ramu a native of Vattinagulapally and Gautham.

"We recieved a 100 call around 9 AM in the morning. Sub-road extension works were going on near 'My Home Avatar'. We feel that an old detonator was triggered during the drilling process. Two people were injured namely Ramu, a native of Vattinagulapally and Gautham. Ramu, who was drilling, had grave injuries, and Gautham, standing beside him, had fewer injuries. They were taken to Continental hospital. Both are out of danger now," said Narsingi Police Station, Inspector V Shiva Kumar. According to a local, the drill machine was being used when they heard a sudden blast.

"The drill machine was being used there and suddenly there was a blast. A lot of stones flew into the sky. Even I was hit with one of them," said a local. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

