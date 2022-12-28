Left Menu

BSF busts drugs smuggling bid along India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan

Border Security Force (BSF) busted a smuggling bid on India-Pakistan border and recovered two packets of suspected heroin, fluorescent balls and an air-dropping bag in Bikaner.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 19:34 IST
BSF busts drugs smuggling bid along India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan
Suspected heroin packets recovered by BSF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) busted a smuggling bid on the India-Pakistan border and recovered two packets of suspected heroin, fluorescent balls and an air-dropping bag in Bikaner. Based on the intelligence input, BSF made the recovery from the barren land in 2 KYM village near Sangrampur border post area on Tuesday.

The weight of the recovered packets is about 2 kg. After necessary protocols, the said recovered goods will be handed over to the concerned agency for examination, said the border guarding organisation. The investigation is underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022