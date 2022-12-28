BSF busts drugs smuggling bid along India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan

Border Security Force (BSF) busted a smuggling bid on the India-Pakistan border and recovered two packets of suspected heroin, fluorescent balls and an air-dropping bag in Bikaner. Based on the intelligence input, BSF made the recovery from the barren land in 2 KYM village near Sangrampur border post area on Tuesday.

The weight of the recovered packets is about 2 kg. After necessary protocols, the said recovered goods will be handed over to the concerned agency for examination, said the border guarding organisation. The investigation is underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)