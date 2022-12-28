Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace gets Type Certification and RTPO approvals from DGCA for Kisan Drones

Garuda Aerospace, an Indian drone manufacturer becomes the country's first drone start-up to receive both Type Certification and RTPO approvals by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for their Kisan Drones.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:35 IST
Drones manufactured at Garuda Aerospace facility (Source: Garuda Aerospace). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Garuda Aerospace, an Indian drone manufacturer has received both Type Certification and RTPO approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for their Kisan Drones, the manufacturer said on Wednesday. DGCA Type certification is provided on the basis of the quality check of the drones and is issued after a rigorous testing process for the UAVs.

The Type certification was introduced by the government of India in August 2021 under Drone Rules and the dual DGCA approval validates Garuda's tag of being India's Drone start-up. The Made in India Kisan drones are particularly developed for agricultural purposes such as reducing crop loss, crop health monitoring, yield measurement, and mitigation with the latest manufacturing capacities, and robust technology backgrounds.

Having been awarded Type Certificate for the GA-AG model, Garuda Kisan Drone is now eligible for Rs 10 lakh unsecured loans from Agri Infrastructure Fund at a 5% interest and 50-100% subsidy from the Government of India. Priced at Rs.4.50 lakhs, Garuda Kisan Drone is an advanced automated Agri Drone with DGCA-approved Type Certification in the under 25kg small category.

ICAL, KVKS, FMTTI, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer welfare, and several other Government Agriculture bodies will now have an option of procuring high-tech made in India Drones manufactured by Garuda Ace. This will lead to creating job opportunities for the youth in the near future and a vision of training 1 lakh drone pilots in the next 2 years. Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, of Garuda Aerospace, said, "Double certification by DGCA for Type and RPTO certification is a testament to our indigenous Made in India Drone manufacturing capacities. We are powered and blessed with strong demands of manufacturing 5000 drones in the next 5 months catering to many opportunities."

"With these approvals, we are certain that the necessary utilization of skills with significant sector growth will be seen. Our drones will further benefit farmers and agro entrepreneurs by playing a major role in impacting the farmers' lives and building new-age careers for young Indians within the drone industry," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

