ED attaches assets of Safei Mohareer, Jagannathpuri worth Rs 1.88 cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.88 crore belonging to the accused Lingaraj Jena and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with disproportionate assets case registered by the Vigilance Directorate, Odisha.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:43 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.88 crore belonging to the accused Lingaraj Jena and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with disproportionate assets case registered by the Vigilance Directorate, Odisha. The ED initiated an investigation under PMLA, 2002 on the basis of an FIR registered against Jena, the erstwhile Safei Mohareer posted in the office of Additional Sub-Collector (Settlement), Jagganathpuri, by Vigilance PS, Bhubaneswar.

Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed before the court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar against Jena. The chargesheet revealed that Jena, during the relevant period, acquired assets disproportionate to his known income sources, totalling Rs 1.88 crore.

The investigation under PMLA revealed that Jena had acquired monetary proceeds through indulgence in criminal activities, concealed it and invested the same in acquiring various assets. (ANI)

