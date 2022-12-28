Left Menu

Mumbai police to deploy additional force for safe New Year's Eve celebrations

As the city gets ready to usher in the New Year with enthusiasm, the Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday issued several measures and drives to ensure that citizens safely enjoy New Year's Eve.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, Milind Bharambe (Image/ ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the city gears up to usher in the New Year with enthusiasm, the Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday announced several measures and drives being planned on the New Year's Eve. The police will be deploying additional force to ensure safe and smooth conduct of celebrations across the city.

"Navi Mumbai Police's security arrangements are going to be good for the new year even celebrations. Around 3,000-3,500, police personnel and officers will be deployed on the roads. Let common citizens welcome the new year but do so in a safe manner," Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai said in a statement. The Commissioner also appealed to the citizens to enjoy without compromising on road safety and security. "People are advised not to drink and drive," he said. (ANI)

