Nellore stampede: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakhs ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of seven Telugu Desam Party workers in the stampede at TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 11:18 IST
Nellore stampede: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakhs ex-gratia for kin of deceased
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of seven Telugu Desam Party workers in the stampede at TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting. PM Modi announced that ex-gratia of Rs. 2 Lakhs would be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50 thousand to each injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

"Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000," tweeted Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday. Seven Telugu Desam Party workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting held by party leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukuru of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore on Wednesday, police said.

The injured people were admitted to the nearby hospital. "7 people have lost their lives, injured admitted to hospital," police said.Following the incident, Naidu announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased.

Naidu also said that the children of those deceased in the incident will be educated in NTR Trust educational institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

