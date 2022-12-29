"This is sad incident... I'm feeling very sorry", Chandrababu Naidu on Nellore stampede

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that he is very sorry about the incident in which seven of his party workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke in Nellore district. Speaking to media persons, Naidu said, "This is a sad incident. I'm feeling very sorry about it."

As many as seven TDP workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting being held by party leader Naidu in Kandukuru of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore on Wednesday. The injured people were admitted to the nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Nellore SP Vijaya Rao on Thursday said that the police are investigating the case from all angles. "We are investigating the case from all angles. Soon we will find the exact cause. It might have happened due to the huge crowd. After getting postmortem reports, we will do further probe," Rao said.

Following the incident, Naidu announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. Naidu also said that the children of those deceased in the incident will be educated in NTR Trust educational institutions.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of TDP workers and announced and ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to each injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. "Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000," tweeted the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed shock over the stampede incident. The Chief Minister, who is in the national capital on an official visit, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

He instructed the officials to extend necessary support to the victims' families. (ANI)

