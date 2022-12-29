Left Menu

Russian rouble sinks to 8-month low vs dollar

The Russian rouble slumped to an eight-month low against the dollar on Thursday, struggling under the weight of expectations that sanctions on Russian oil and gas may limit the country's export revenues.

The Russian rouble slumped to an eight-month low against the dollar on Thursday, struggling under the weight of expectations that sanctions on Russian oil and gas may limit the country's export revenues. At 0654 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 72.60, earlier touching 72.6775, its weakest point since April 28.

It lost 0.7% to trade at 76.93 versus the euro and shed 0.6% against the yuan to 10.31 . For Russian equities guide see

