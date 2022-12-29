Left Menu

Telangana: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha meets boxing champion Nikhat Zareen

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha met boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and congratulated her after winning gold, on Thursday.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday met boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and congratulated her for winning gold at the Elite Women's National Boxing Championships. Kavitha took to Twitter to share her meeting with the Golden girl Nikhat Zareen and congratulated her.

Telangana Boxing star and reigning world champion, Nikhat Zareen won a gold medal in the finals of the Elite Women's National Boxing Championships. Kavitha tweeted, "Met and honoured the Golden Girl of Telangana and India, Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen."

"We are so proud of her accomplishments and achievements. Wishing her all the very best for her future endeavours," Kavitha added. Earlier on Monday, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and the reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen registered contrasting victories to clinch the titles while Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) lifted the team trophy with 10 medals at the 6th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships in Bhopal. (ANI)

