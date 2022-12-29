Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday rose by Rs 12 to Rs 2,881 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid higher demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for January delivery traded up by Rs 12 or 0.42 per cent at Rs 2,881 per quintal with an open interest of 33,440 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid increasing demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

