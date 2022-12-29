Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 14:01 IST
Coriander futures rise on spot demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Coriander prices on Thursday gained Rs 140 to Rs 8,006 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 140 or 1.75 per cent at Rs 8,006 per quintal with an open interest of 8,445 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

