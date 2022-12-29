NTECL pays Rs 100.11 cr interim dividend to NTPC
- Country:
- India
NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL) has paid an interim dividend of over Rs 100.11 crore to NTPC for 2022-23.
NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited is a 50:50 joint venture of NTPC Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).
''NTECL paid second interim dividend of Rs 100,11,68,090 for the year 2022-23 towards NTPC's 50 per cent share,'' NTPC said in a statement on Thursday.
Ramesh Babu V, Chairman, NTECL & Director (Operations), NTPC, presented the cheque to Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC.
Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director (Finance), NTPC, and Sandeep Aggarwal, ED (Finance) & Director, NTECL, were also present on the occasion.
