Left Menu

TDP announces ex-gratia of Rs 24 lakhs each for the Kandukur deceased

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is paying a total of Rs 24 lakh each as ex gratia to the kin of the eight deceased families who died in the stampede at Kandukur in Nellore district on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 15:43 IST
TDP announces ex-gratia of Rs 24 lakhs each for the Kandukur deceased
TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is paying a total of Rs 24 lakh each as ex gratia to the kin of the eight deceased families who died in the stampede at Kandukur in Nellore district on Wednesday. The TDP on Thursday announced that the party leadership is paying Rs 15 lakh each to the kin of the deceased families. Local leaders and leaders from other states combined contributed 9 lakhs for the kin of the deceased.

While Mr Kancherla Sudhakar contributed Rs 2 lakh, Four local leaders contributed 1 lakh each. They are Mr Inturi Nageswara Rao, Mr Inturi Rajesh, Mr Kancherla Srikanth, and Mr Sista Lohith. Six local leaders contributed Rs 50,000 each. They are Mr Baby Nayana, Mr Kesineni Chinni, Mr Abdul Aziz, Mr Pothula Rama Rao, Mr Podapati Sudhakar and Mr Veniugandla Ramu. The former chief minister and TDP national president, Mr Nara Chandrababu Naidu, already announced that the party will stand by the families of those who died in Wednesday's incident. Besides paying the ex-gratia, the NTR Trust will fund the education of the children of the deceased, Mr Chandrababu said.

PM Modi announced Rs. 2 Lakhs ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased, which would be disbursed from the Prime Minister's National Relief fund. Eight people died in a stampede at TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022