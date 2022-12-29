Four arrested for duping unemployed people in Haridwar

Four members of a gang including a woman have been arrested for allegedly duping unemployed people on the pretext of giving them government jobs, the police said on Thursday. Officials said that they received complaints from victims from Haridwar and other parts of the country, on the basis of which a raid was conducted and nabbed the four suspects.

"The police recovered fake appointment certificates, fake mark sheets, Rs 90,000 cash, a dozen mobiles, and army and police uniforms from their possession," Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh said. The arrested have been identified as Vijay Nautiyal, Renu, Nitin and Siddharth. Another member of the gang is at large and police are trying to nab them.

The Police said that the gang allegedly duped people from various parts of the country including Roorkee, Bahadarabad, Mangalore, Kaliyar, and Haridwar. According to the source, the gang used to target educated and unemployed people and call them into the hotel for interviews.

SSP Ajay Singh said, "The gang used to lure educated yet unemployed people by claiming about having job openings in different government departments on reservation quota. They would collect Rs 5 lakh to Rs10 lakh from the victims while promising of getting them placed in those openings." "The accused used to give fake appointment letters of the Public Service Commission in order to convince the victims," he said.

The racket came to light only when one of the victims found out about the fraud and approached the police and lodged a complaint. A cash reward of Rs 10,000 was also announced in name of the accused, the police said. (ANI)

