Tunisha Sharma death: Actor's mother, uncle, aunt questioned

The Waliv Police of Maharashtra on Thursday questioned Tunisha's mother, uncle, and aunt in connection with the alleged suicide of the popular television actor. Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma and her uncle Pawan Sharma were summoned by the Waliv Police for interrogation on Wednesday.

Tunisha's mother, speaking to ANI earlier in the day, alleged that Sheezan "used to consume drugs". She had earlier accused Sheezan of having relationships with several girls. The police had said they would grill Sheezan on the claim of Tunisha's mother.

In another intriguing claim in the case, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma on Wednesday said that the actor's behaviour and lifestyle had changed after she met Sheezan and she even started wearing a 'Hijab' (a headscarf worn by Muslim women). Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba -- Dastaan-e-Kabul -- on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

According to reports, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she allegedly died by suicide. Tunisha was also reportedly hospitalised after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety issues in 2018 as well, according to sources. (ANI)

