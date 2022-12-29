Left Menu

'Mar' infection detected in pigeon pea crop in Maha's Hingoli: Official

Some pigeon pea crop in Hingoli in Maharashtra has been damaged by Mar infection and precautionary measures are being taken to curb the spread, an official said on Thursday.The crop dries up due to the infection, causing losses to farmers, he said.Mar infection has been seen in pigeon pea crop in some areas in Hingoli.

PTI | Hingoli | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:01 IST
'Mar' infection detected in pigeon pea crop in Maha's Hingoli: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Some pigeon pea crop in Hingoli in Maharashtra has been damaged by 'Mar' infection and precautionary measures are being taken to curb the spread, an official said on Thursday.

The crop dries up due to the infection, causing losses to farmers, he said.

''Mar infection has been seen in pigeon pea crop in some areas in Hingoli. We have asked farmers to spray copper oxychloride. We have also told farmers to uproot the infected crop and to not plant pigeon pea in the infected area next year,'' Taluka Agriculture Officer Balaji Ghadge said.

Meanwhile, farmer Vilas Gite of Singi Naka in Dengan here said his crop has been destroyed when it was ready for ripening.

''However, no official from the agriculture department has contacted us so far,'' he alleged.

Pigeon pea is a perennial legume from the Fabaceae family and is widely grown in South Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022