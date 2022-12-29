'Mar' infection detected in pigeon pea crop in Maha's Hingoli: Official

Some pigeon pea crop in Hingoli in Maharashtra has been damaged by 'Mar' infection and precautionary measures are being taken to curb the spread, an official said on Thursday.

The crop dries up due to the infection, causing losses to farmers, he said.

''Mar infection has been seen in pigeon pea crop in some areas in Hingoli. We have asked farmers to spray copper oxychloride. We have also told farmers to uproot the infected crop and to not plant pigeon pea in the infected area next year,'' Taluka Agriculture Officer Balaji Ghadge said.

Meanwhile, farmer Vilas Gite of Singi Naka in Dengan here said his crop has been destroyed when it was ready for ripening.

''However, no official from the agriculture department has contacted us so far,'' he alleged.

Pigeon pea is a perennial legume from the Fabaceae family and is widely grown in South Asia.

