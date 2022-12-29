Netanyahu's government approved by Israel's parliament
Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:02 IST
Israel's new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday secured a vote of confirmation in parliament ahead of its official swearing in.
Netanyahu's government received 63 of 120 possible votes in parliament, the speaker of parliament said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Netanyahu
- Benjamin Netanyahu
Advertisement