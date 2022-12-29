Himachal Pradesh: HPSSC Senior Assistant booked in paper leak case

A senior assistant of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has been booked in connection to the leaking of papers of the Junior Auditor and Computer Operator examinations, officials said on Thursday. Officials said that the accused, identified as Uma Azad, has been booked for possession of question papers of the Junior Auditor and Computer Operator exams of HPSSC.

A case under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 420 (cheating), and also under 13(1) (a) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act has been registered against him, they said. The case has been transferred to the Special Investigation Unit of the State Vigilance Anti-Corruption Bureau for further investigation under the supervision of an SIT, an official said on Thursday.

All the complaints received through the website and WhatsApp are being thoroughly verified for any such leaking of question papers and involvement of others if any. JOA-IT examinations were scheduled to be held on December 25.

Notably, examinations for Junior Auditors and Computer Operators are proposed to be held in near future. Following the paper leaks of HPSSC examinations, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur with immediate effect.

Reportedly, question papers for the post of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) (JOA-IT) were also leaked, the commission said. The commission held the functioning of HPSSC, Hamirpur responsible and said that it did not discharge its duties and responsibilities in a transparent manner.

"The decision has been taken because Hamirpur HPSSC has not discharged its duties and responsibilities objectively, in a transparent manner as well as with due confidentiality to the detriment of the job aspirants," the commission said in a statement. "The acts of omission and commission in the HPSSC, Hamirpur, have not only eroded its credibility but also adversely affected the larger public interest. Prima facie, it appears that the HPSSC, Hamirpur has not discharged its duties and responsibilities objectively, in a transparent manner as well as with due confidentiality to the detriment of the job aspirants," the government notification said adding that the State Government has decided to suspend the functioning of the HPSSC, Hamirpur, with immediate effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)