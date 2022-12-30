Left Menu

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82, his daughter says

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:35 IST
Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died on Thursday at the age of 82.

The death of the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player was confirmed by his daughter Kely Nascimento on Instagram.

