Anjani Kumar to be Director General of Police, Telangana

Telangana State Police is going through a major change after the state government transferred six senior IPS officers and gave them new postings on Thursday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar ( File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar has been placed as Director General of Police Telangana holding Full Additional Charge (FAC). M Mahender Reddy, the present Telangana DGP, will attain superannuation on Saturday, December 31.

Senior IPS officer Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department was also transferred and posted as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau. The Member of Service is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General (V&E) and General Administration Department.

Telangana Additional Director of Police (law and order) Dr Jitender has also been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department. The Member of Service is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services. IPS Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police, CID, and IPS Devendra Singh Chauhan as the new Rachakonda Commissioner of Police.

IPS Sanjay Kumar Jain will take charge as Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). The Member of Service is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General and Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

